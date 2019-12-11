Police searching for suspect after officer struck and killed in traffic stop

Police are searching for 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson Photo courtesy after he struck and killed Nassau Bay Police Department Sgt. Kaila Sullivan during a traffic stop. Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Houston on Wednesday are searching for a suspect after an officer was struck and killed by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are actively searching for 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson in connection with the death of Nassau Bay Police Department Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie said Henderson escaped from officers during a traffic stop at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, got back into his vehicle and then struck Sullivan, 43, as he drove away.

She was then rushed to a Houston hospital and pronounced dead.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Henderson, who was charged with assaulting a person he was dating and he now faces felony murder charges in Sullivan's death.

Police surrounded Henderson's mother's Houston home believing he may have been inside but armed officers entered the home after several hours and did not find him.

Authorities are seeking public tips to determine Henderson's whereabouts and detectives said he was known to have weapons.