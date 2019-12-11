Michael Horowitz, inspector general of the Justice Department, will testify before the Senate judiciary committee. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify in the Senate on Wednesday to detail his report this week that found no evidence of bias in FBI efforts to investigate the Trump campaign as part of the Russia inquiry.

The report Monday answered accusations from President Donald Trump that the bureau acted improperly in its surveillance of former campaign adviser Carter Page, as it related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Horowitz will appear before the Senate judiciary committee at 10 a.m. EST to explain the report, which follows more than a year of review by the inspector general's office.

"He will deliver a detailed report of what he found regarding his investigation, along with recommendations as to how to make our judicial and investigative systems better," said panel Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Horowitz's report, however, said there were aspects of the FBI's surveillance activities that were rife with errors. It specified 17 inaccuracies in three FISA applications that may have inflated the bureau's justification for surveillance against Page.

Horrowitz noted that the FBI's efforts were "in compliance with department and FBI policies," and that he didn't find "documentary or testimonial evidence" that showed the bureau acted with political bias or improper motivation."

FBI Director Christopher Wray described the report as "constructive criticism that will make us stronger as an organization" -- a characterization that drew criticism from Trump.

"With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men and women working there!" the president tweeted.