Embattled film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for a hearing with a walker at Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday, where he bail was increased. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had his bail package increased from $1 million to $5 million Wednesday after prosecutors said his ankle bracelet monitoring equipment was mishandled, leaving his whereabouts unaccounted for numerous times.

Attorneys for Weinstein, who entered the Manhattan Supreme Court with a walker because of upcoming back surgery, said the producer had technical issues with the monitor and that it was never mishandled intentionally.

Prosecutors, though, cited 57 ankle bracelet monitor violations. Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi argued Weinstein intentionally tried to hide his whereabouts.

"The people's position is none of the bracelet violations were accidental," Illuzzi said.

Judge James Burke said Weinstein must return to court starting Jan. 6 in connection with his upcoming trial. To cover his new bail, Weinstein paid a $2 million insurance company bond.

Weinstein is facing charges that he raped a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and committed a forcible sex act on a second woman in 2006. He has said that both sex acts were consensual.

He was one of the top producers in Hollywood before sexual assault allegations sparked the "Me Too" movement and essentially drove Weinstein from the industry.