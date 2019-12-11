A former Boeing employee and several current FAA officials will testify at Wednesday's hearing. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A former manager at Boeing who raised concerns about potential safety flaws with the now-grounded 737 Max airliners will testify in Congress Wednesday.

Ed Pierson will appear before the House transportation and infrastructure committee at 10 a.m. EST to testify in a hearing to examine the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of 737 Max certification.

Pierson, who worked as a senior manager at Boeing's Renton, Wash., factory before retiring last year, said there was a push by the company to increase monthly production of the 737 Max -- and it led to some to work seven days a week, and in some cases perform jobs for which they had no training.

According to prepared remarks, Pierson will testify he believes the circumstances created a "factory in chaos" that contributed to failings that investigators believe resulted in two crashes overseas that killed nearly 350 people and grounded the model worldwide. The 737 Max has yet to return to the skies.

"I remain gravely concerned that the dysfunctional production conditions may have contributed to the tragic 737 Max crashes and that the flying public will remain risk unless this unstable production environment is rigorously investigated and closely monitored by regulators on an ongoing basis," Pierson said in his written remarks.

Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said the company was aware of Pierson's concerns and took "appropriate steps to assess them." He said, however, any suggestion that they were linked to the crashes is "completely unfounded."

"Mr. Pierson raises issues about the production of the 737 Max, yet none of the authorities investigating these accidents have found that production conditions in the 737 factory contributed in any way to these accidents," Johndroe said. "And the suggestion of such a linkage is inconsistent with the facts that have been reported about these accidents."

Several current and former FAA officials will also testify at Wednesday's hearing -- including Administrator Steve Dickson, Aircraft Certification Service Executive Director Earl Lawrence, Technical Advisory Board member Matt Kiefer and former employee G. Michael Collins.

The FAA is still conducting a review to determine when the 737 Max will be permitted to fly again. It emphasized last month that the plane won't return to flight schedules until it's been proven airworthy.