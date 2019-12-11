Corpus Christi Navy base locked down, suspect in custody

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was placed on lockdown and a suspect was taken into custody after an employee was heard making verbal threats Wednesday.

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour and base officials said no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

At about 7:30 a.m. employees of the Corpus Christi Army Depot at the Naval station reported that another employee was making verbal threats.

"In the interest of everyone's safety, the commanding officer of the air station immediately placed the base on lockdown and closed the gates to all traffic," the base said.

The base stated that federal authorities were investigating the threat, which it described as an isolated incident that was not connected to shootings at other military bases in Hawaii and Florida.

"We are keenly aware of the recent incidents at other naval installations and we train diligently to respond to such situations. I am very proud of the prompt response from our Navy and Army Security Forces and I am grateful for the outstanding support provided by local and federal law enforcement," Capt. Chris Jason said.

On Dec. 4, a U.S. Navy sailor opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard's Dry Dock 2, killing two people and injuring a third before turning the weapon on himself. Two days later a Saudi aviation trainee opened fire in a classroom, killing three people and injuring eight others before he was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon suspended operational training of Saudi students at locations throughout the United States and Defense Secretary Mark Esper called for a review of the vetting process for international military students to train on U.S. bases.