CBP agents find 11 Chinese migrants hiding in furniture at U.S.-Mexico border

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Border agents thwarted an attempt to smuggle 11 Chinese nationals hiding in a moving truck full of furniture into the country, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the smuggling plan was impeded Saturday evening when a 42-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a moving truck arrived at the San Ysidro, San Diego, border crossing from Mexico.

The truck was flagged for further inspection and agents found 11 Chinese nationals hiding within various pieces of furniture, including a washing machine, a chest and a dresser according to CBP.

Pete Flores, CBP director of field operations for San Diego, said none of the migrants were found seriously injured.

"CBP cannot stress enough the dangers of smuggling people," Flores said. "These are human beings that smugglers subject to inhumane conditions that could have deadly consequences."

Border agents took the driver into custody before he was transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center to await criminal proceedings and the 11 migrants were placed on an immigration hold pending a decision on their criminal and immigration case, CBP said.

The smuggling attempt comes exactly one month after CBP agents at the same port of entry discovered six Chinese nationals in a moving truck behind a false wall.