Reports: House Democrats to file 2 articles of impeachment against Trump

House judiciary committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler speaks to counsel Monday at the final House impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- House Democrats will announce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a day after a hearing on Capitol Hill during which investigators heard evidence against the U.S. leader.

Democrats are expected to file two articles that include charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, Politico, NBC News and The Hill reported.

A group of committee leaders including intelligence panel Chair Rep. Adam Schiff and judiciary Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler settled on the two articles after meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday night.

The leaders didn't speak to reporters after Monday's final impeachment hearing. However, House foreign affairs committee Chairman Eliot Engel said impeachment charges would come Tuesday.

Pelosi's office scheduled a 9 a.m. ET news conference Tuesday, during which the leaders will "announce the next steps in the House impeachment inquiry."

The judiciary committee plans to vote on both articles Thursday in the final step before a full House vote next week to determine if Trump will become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

In addition to abuse of power and obstruction charges, House leaders may also seek a third article.

The House intelligence committee's investigative director, Daniel Goldman, presented the judiciary committee Monday with a 300-page report based on weeks of public and private testimony accusing Trump of pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate political rival Joe Biden by withholding military funding and a White House meeting.

"President Trump directed a months-long scheme to solicit foreign help in his 2020 re-election campaign, withholding official acts from the government of Ukraine in order to coerce and secure political interference in our domestic affairs," Goldman said.

Attorneys representing Trump did not attend Monday's hearing, but the judiciary committee's top Republican, Rep. Douglas Collins of Georgia, dismissed the proceedings as a "focus group impeachment."