Pete Buttigieg reveals list of McKinsey clients

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday released a list of clients that he advised for while employed by elite management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

A timeline of Buttigieg's client list from 2007 to 2010 includes Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Canadian supermarket chain Loblaws, electronics retailer Best Buy, a group of nonprofit environmental organizations, The Energy Foundation, The U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Postal Service.

"Now, voters can see for themselves that my work amounted to mostly research and analysis," he said in a statement. "They can also see that I value both transparency and keeping my word."

Buttigieg, 37, released the list amid mounting pressure from fellow Democratic primary candidates, specifically Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren as their campaigns have questioned each other's transparency concerning their corporate connections.

On Sunday, Warren, 70, disclosed she made about $1.9 million since 1985 for her legal work representing corporate clients after Buttigieg's senior advisor Lis Smith called on her to reveal her tax returns going back further than 2008.

Buttigieg has released his tax returns from as far back as 2007 when he first started working for McKinsey. He also released a summary of the clients he consulted for while at the firm, stating he could not reveal the names of the companies due to a non-disclosure agreement he signed with McKinsey.

On Monday, McKinsey said in a statement that it has released Buttigieg from the agreement.

"We recognize the unique circumstances presented by a presidential campaign," the statement said. "After receiving permission from the relevant clients, we have informed Mr. Buttigieg that he may disclose the identity of the clients he served while at McKinsey from 2007 to 2010."