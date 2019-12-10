Active shooting in New Jersey leaves multiple dead, including officer

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A shooting at a Jersey City, N.J., bodega Tuesday left multiple people dead, including at least one police officer, local authorities said.

Mayor Steven Fulop said multiple people inside JC Kosher Supermarket were dead. The Hudson County prosecutor's office confirmed one of the dead was a police officer. It's unclear if the others were the shooters or victims.

Police believed four people were inside the bodega, but it's unclear who might be victims and who might be suspects.

Citing police radio transmissions, NJ.com reported the shooting began around noon and was active as of 2:45 p.m.

One officer was shot in Bayview Cemetery and another about a mile away near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue, the location of the bodega.

Officials said that among the injured were two officers and a civilian, all of whom were expected to survive.

Authorities placed all schools in the city on lockdown, and were working to evacuate a school across the street from the bodega.

"I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.

This story is developing.