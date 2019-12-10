Active shooting in New Jersey leaves 6 dead, including officer

Detective Joseph Seals was among six people, including two suspects and three civilians, killed in Tuesday's shootout. Photo courtesy of NJ Chiefs of Police/Twitter

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A gun battle at a Jersey City, N.J., bodega Tuesday left six people dead, including a police officer and two suspects, local authorities said.

Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said investigators believe the three civilians killed inside JC Kosher Supermarket were shot by the two suspects. He identified the slain officer as 39-year-old Detective Joseph Seals, a 15-year police veteran.

The shooting began around 12:30 p.m when Seals approached the suspects in Bay View Cemetery, about a mile from the bodega. Kelly said Seals was attempting to interdict weapons in the van when the suspects shot him.

The suspects then drove to the store where they entered into a gun battle with police, injuring officers Ray Sanchez and Mariela Fernandez.

We "continued to take gunfire for hours. Our officers were under fire for hours. Two more police officers were hit by gunfire. One sustained an injury to the shoulder. One sustained another injury to the body. Those officers have since been released from the hospital."

A civilian also is expected to recover from injuries.

Authorities placed all schools in the city on lockdown until around 4 p.m.

"I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.

This story is developing.