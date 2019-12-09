Watch live: Democrats lay out impeachment case against Trump

President Donald Trump waves to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Saturday before his departure to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Democratic investigators will detail their impeachment case against President Donald Trump at a hearing on Capitol Hill Monday, presenting evidence to the House judiciary committee.

The panel will receive a report from the House intelligence committee that details evidence against Trump. From there, the judiciary committee will decide what charges to bring against the president.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EST.

The intelligence committee report is expected to center around Trump's relationship with Ukraine and whether he leveraged military aid to pressure Kiev to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Charges are expected to be filed sometime this week. They could also include information from the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller this year, which specified several "episodes" in which Trump may have obstructed justice by interfering in that inquiry.

"We'll bring articles of impeachment presumably before the committee at some point later in the week," judiciary committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told NBC News Sunday.

"He put himself above the country, he sought to get foreign interference against the integrity of our election. This is a matter of urgency to deal with because we have to make sure the next election is conducted with integrity and without foreign interference."

Nadler also called the case against Trump "rock solid."

On Friday, the White House told the judiciary committee it won't participate with its impeachment investigation, with Trump's counsel Pat Cipollone calling the inquiry "completely baseless."

"Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our nation's history," Cipollone said.

The Justice Department, though, could steal the spotlight from the inquiry Monday when it releases its report on the origins of the Mueller investigation into Russian election interference. The report could give Republicans a new line of defense for Trump if wrongdoing is found.