Police, FBI find narcotics, guns in Juice WRLD's luggage

The late Juice Wrld was carrying narcotics and guns according to Chicago Police and the FBI. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Chicago police and FBI reported they found narcotics and weapons in the luggage of late rapper Juice WRLD, who died Sunday.

Police and FBI searched the plane and found 70 lbs. of marijuana and six bottles of codeine in the luggage as they met the plane carrying Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, at 1:30 a.m., NBC News reported.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Chicago PD and the FBI were searching Higgins' and his guards' luggage for drugs and weapons when Higgins began convulsing and went into cardiac arrest.

The Tribune detailed the seizure, which included 41 bags of marijuana, two 9mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets. Two of Higgins' security guards were charged with illegal possession.

The agents had been waiting for the plane's arrival since earlier Sunday but did not reveal what gave them cause to suspect the flight.

Christopher Long and Henry Dean are the guards arrested on gun charges. Dean allegedly told the police he was carrying the two 9mms and magazine. They found the .40-caliber in a camera case allegedly belonging to Long. Long denied owning the gun.

Two doses of Narcan, a name brand naxolone used to block the effects of opioid overdoses, did not prevent Higgins from dying at the hospital late Sunday night/early Monday morning. Higgins' girlfriend told police he took Percocet and had "a drug problem," according to the Tribune.

Higgins was 21 at the time of his death. Interscope Records had signed him to a recording deal. He released his sophomore album, Death Race for Love, in March.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has not determined cause of death. They are planning to conduct cardiac pathology, neuropathology, histology and toxicology tests.