Pensacola computer network targeted by cyberattack

A row of computers is seen at the FBI's Jacksonville, Fla., field office, where detectives are investigating an ongoing cyberattack targeting the city of Pensacola where a mass shooting occurred Friday. File Photo courtesy U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Monday that it has not identified a connection between an ongoing cyberattack against Pensacola, Fla., and the mass shooting that occurred there Friday.

The city of Pensacola said it has been battling with a cyberattack since Saturday morning, a day after a gunman shot dead three people and injured eight others at the city's Naval Air Station before being killed by security forces.

In response, the city has disconnected much of its computer network, impacting city emails, landlines and customer service, among other services, it said in a statement.

"Our Technology Resources staff is continuing to address the cyber incident," it said in a statement published to Facebook, adding that the "city remains operational."

Mayor Grover Robinson declined to comment during his weekly press conference Monday on whether the perpetrators had asked for ransom.

"Our computer people were working through the weekend to see what was happening," he said. "We've been sort of looking to re-evaluate our entire IT system and so we'll keep doing that."

Pensacola is approaching the attack from a legal and forensic standpoint to identify those responsible while trying to understand how to move forward and repair the computer system, he said.

"We will evaluate what do we need to do to maybe increase some steps," he said, adding that he is unsure if it is connected to Friday's shooting but they are working with the FBI.

The FBI Jacksonville office said it has been notified of the attack and was investigating.

It added that it has received information that the shooter, Saudi aviation trainee Mohammed Alshamrani, was active on social media as it continues its investigation into whether it was an act of terrorism.

"We cannot yet release any specifics," the FBI said via Twitter. "A suspect's digital footprint, to include use of social media, is pursued in these types of investigations."

News of the cyberattack comes as the base said five of the eight people injured in Friday's mass shooting have been discharged from the hospital with the three other shooting victims in stable condition.

The base said it is only open to Department of Defense cardholders.

"The NAS Pensacola shooting investigation remains fluid and active this morning," FBI Jacksonville said. "We continue to focus on evidence collection and interviews. FBI Jacksonville remains unaware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time."