Elizabeth Warren discloses $1.9M in earnings from legal work

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren disclosed she made about $1.9 million from her work representing corporate clients during her time as a law professor.

The Massachusetts senator made the disclosure on her website Sunday amid a growing feud with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg as their two campaigns have questioned the transparency of the other concerning corporate contributions and funding.

In the disclosure, Warren provides an itemized list of the cases she worked going back to 1985 and the amount she was compensated, with figures ranging from nearly $10,000 to as much as $212,335 with several classified as having been done on a pro bono basis.

"These disclosures include all of the cases Elizabeth Warren worked on that we have been able to identify and all of the income from each case we have been able to determine from public records, Elizabeth Warren's personal records and other sources," her campaign said.

The dozens of cases are separated based on her involvement, such as whether she worked it as counsel, consultant, expert witness or mediator.

"A candidate who refuses to provide basic details about their record and refuses to allow voters or press to understand who is buying access to their time and what they are getting in return will be seen as part of the same business-as-usual politics that voters have consistently rejected," Warren's director of communications, Kristen Orthman, said via Twitter in announcing the disclosure.

The feud between the two Democratic primary candidates heated up last week when the former law professor criticized Buttigieg for not disclosing who his campaign's top fundraisers were. Buttigieg's senior advisor Lis Smith then called on Warren to reveal her tax returns further than 2008.

"If Democrats are going to defeat [President] Donald Trump, or whoever the Republican Party might replace him with, we must nominate a candidate who can create the most robust possible contrast against Republicans on conflicts of interest and corruption issues," Orthman said.