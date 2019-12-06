Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A gunman shot several people at a U.S. naval base in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, killing at least three before he also died, authorities said.

The U.S. Navy said the shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola had died in the attack and there were multiple injuries. It wasn't immediately clear how the shooter died. The base was immediately locked down.

Pensacola is located in the far west of Florida's panhandle, near the Alabama border about 175 miles west of Tallahassee.

Authorities said eight people were taken to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, which was also locked down for a short time after the attack. Two Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's deputies received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, WEAR-TV reported.

Friday's is the second deadly shooting at a U.S. Navy installation in three days. A sailor shot two people dead Wednesday at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu, Hawaii. A third person was injured before the shooter killed himself, officials said.