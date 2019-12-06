Jury sides with Elon Musk in 'pedo guy' trial

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his "faith in humanity" was restored after a federal jury sided with him in a defamation lawsuit. File Photo by Joe Marino/Bill Cantrell-UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles jury on Friday determined businessman Elon Musk didn't defame a British diver in 2018 when he called the man a "pedo guy" amid a row over the rescue of 12 boys and their coach trapped in a Thai cave.

Vernon Unsworth sued Musk in September 2018 after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO posted tweets insulting the diver.

The case stems from an offer by Musk to send miniature submarines to aid in the rescue of the trapped soccer team. Unsworth, who was involved in the rescue operation, was critical of Musk's offer, which led to a public feud online in which Musk referred to Unsworth via Twitter as a "child rapist" and a "[pedophile] guy."

Evidence showed Musk also referred to Unsworth as a "child rapist" in emails sent to a Buzzfeed reporter.

Unsworth accused Musk of defamation, seeking $190 million in damages. The jury sided with Musk.

"My faith in humanity is restored," the Canadian businessman said after the verdict.

Musk apologized to Unsworth and said he didn't believe he was a pedophile during testimony. His attorneys argued Unsworth's reputation wasn't harmed by the comments and suggested he was only seeking a large payday.