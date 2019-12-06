Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Climate change protesters interrupted traffic in Washington, D.C., on Friday as they marched to World Bank headquarters to demand it divest from carbon-emitting fossil fuels.

Several dozen marchers began the rally early Friday at George Washington University, snarling commuter traffic along H Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. They headed to Franklin Square for a rally that included actress and activist Jane Fonda. Police ultimately removed some demonstrators at one point.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress moved to Washington, D.C., earlier this fall to actively protest climate change. She said she will attend every Friday rally through at least January.

"We're going to be hopefully stopping some people from getting to work and inconveniencing them and getting people out of the rhythm of the normal workday," protester Tess Goddard said. "This might be an inconvenience, but the climate crisis is going to actually change our lives fundamentally. If we don't solve the climate issue, literally nothing else matters."

The protest is one of many scheduled around the world Friday, and is part of an international movement called "Fridays for Future" and led by teen activist Greta Thunberg. The Swedish teenager urged people to "strike" school or work to seek action on climate change.

Shut Down D.C., sponsors of the Washington event, referred to the weekly protest as "Fire Drill Friday."

"We're about to shut down business as usual for the banks + investment firms funding the climate crisis and the incarceration of immigrant families," the group tweeted. "Those killing the earth have names and addresses. That's where we heading."

The group held a similar rally in September and 32 activists were arrested for blocking traffic.