Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential hopeful and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in good physical health for her age of 70, her physician said in a medical report Friday.

"There are no medical conditions or health problems that would keep her from fulfilling the duties of the president of the United States," wrote Woo, Warren's primary care physician, who added she's had several blood tests and a January mammogram, with healthy results.

Woo said Warren's most recent physical, in January, indicated her blood pressure was 115/57, her heart rate was 70 beats per minute and her total cholesterol was 193 milligrams per deciliter, all indications of normal health. She weighs 129 pounds and exercises regularly, typically through walking, he said.

The two-term Massachusetts senator is one of several presidential candidates in their 70s. Rival and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the oldest at age 78; former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are 77; and Republican challenger Bill Weld is 74. President Donald Trump is 73.

Warren's medical report is the first from any of the Democratic candidates, and she's already released her tax returns. Trump, the presumed Republican candidate, made an unscheduled visit to the U.S. Army's Walter Reed Medical Center last month for a routine physical exam.