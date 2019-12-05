Watch live: Trump lights National Christmas Tree

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday night at the White House Ellipse.

The president is expected to deliver remarks at 5 p.m. as part of the ceremony. First lady Melania Trump also will attend.

It's the first year for the Ellipse's new Christmas Tree, a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce, which was planted in President's Park in late October. The previous tree was damaged days before Christmas last year after a man climbed it.

Participating in this year's lighting ceremony will be singers Jessie James Decker, Spensha Baker, Colton Dixon and Chevel Shepherd, as well as groups Max Impact, the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, the U.S. Marine Band and West Tennessee Youth Chorus.

The event is organized by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation. President Calvin Coolidge began the National Tree Lighting tradition in 1923.