Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Tennessee executed a blind death row inmate convicted in the 1991 killing of his ex-girlfriend on Thursday.

Lee Hall, 53, was executed by electric chair after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his last-minute plea to stay the execution.

Hall became the fourth inmate in Tennessee to select the electric chair instead of lethal injection since the state resumed executions in 2018.

He was sentenced to death in 1992 for killing his ex-girlfriend Traci Crozier by setting her on fire while she was lying in the front seat of her car.

On Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee said he would not intervene in the execution process.

Hall's legal team had attempted to delay his execution, arguing his case should be retried as one of the jurors during his 1992 trial was biased against him.

They also stated Hall went blind on death row due to insufficient care by the government.

Hall became the second blind man to be executed since the practice was reinstituted in 1976.