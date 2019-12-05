Law enforcement officials, including the FBI, gave a news conference Thursday evening providing updates on the chase and shooting. Photo courtesy of Miramar Police Department

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- An armed robbery at a jewelry shop in South Florida on Thursday led to a high-speed chase involving a UPS truck and a police shooting that left four people dead, the FBI said.

The FBI announced the deaths at a news conference in Miramar.

They said the two suspects, the carjacked UPS driver and an innocent person sitting inside a car near the scene of the shootout died. No officers were injured.

The incident began after 4 p.m. when multiple suspects robbed a jewelry store in Coral Gables, just west of Miami. Coral Gables police Chief Ed Hudak said the suspects exchanged fire with a worker at the store, injuring the worker.

The suspects then hijacked a UPS truck delivering packages nearby, leading police on a chase to Miramar, about 15 miles north. There, the chase ended with an officer-involved shooting.

Miramar Fire Rescue said two people were sustained minor injuries in a car crash related to the chase, but refused transport to the hospital.

The FBI took the lead on the investigation, officials said during a Thursday night news conference.

UPS released a statement saying it would cooperate with law enforcement's investigation.

"We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence," the statement said. "We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident."