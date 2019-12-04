Former President Jimmy Carter was released from a Georgia hospital on Wednesday after multiple days of treatment for a urinary tract infection. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Doctors released former President Jimmy Carter from a Georgia hospital Wednesday after treatment for a urinary tract infection over the weekend.

The Carter Center announced that the 39th president was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.

"He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season," the foundation said.

Carter was admitted to the hospital over the weekend and in a statement Monday the Carter Center said he was "feeling better" and looking forward to returning home.

At 95, Carter is the oldest living U.S. president in history.

His most recent hospital stint comes after he underwent surgery last month to relieve pressure on his brain. He was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma after a series of falls.

He has also survived brain and liver cancer.