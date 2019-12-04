General Motors said fewer than 9,000 Regals were sold over the first nine months of 2019. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. automaker General Motors said Wednesday it's decided to discontinue the Buick Regal in North America -- to focus on an all-sport-utility vehicle lineup, similar to Ford's.

The German-built Regal is presently available in four models, but GM sold less than 9,000 in North America during the first nine months of this year. When the Regal is discontinued in 2021, Buick will offer a lineup that includes only its Encore, Enclave and Envision SUVs.

"Buick continues to be ahead of the consumer shift toward SUVs. In fact, nearly 90 percent of Buick sales to date this year have been crossovers and sales have outpaced key competitors including Lincoln, Acura and Infiniti," the automaker said.

Buick previously announced it would phase out the LaCrosse sedan and Cascada convertible for 2020. Regal models will continue to be assembled in Germany for sale in China by former GM subsidiary Opel, which was sold to Peugeot in 2017.

The Regal nameplate has been associated with Buick vehicles since 1973. General Motors previously dismissed the Regal in 2004 before it revived the model five years later.

Buick's decision to shift to an all-SUV lineup follows the same move by Ford, which said last year it will discontinue all passenger cars, except the Mustang.