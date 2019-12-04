Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Fuji Food Products announced a voluntary recall of ready to eat sushi and other pre-packaged foods due to potential listeria contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall of ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold to retailers and distributors along the East Coast and Upper Midwest including Trader Joe's.

Health officials have not yet reported any illness associated with these products, the FDA said.

The problem was discovered at Fuji Food Products' Brockton, Mass., facility as part of a routine FDA inspection and the company has ceased production and distribution of their products in the facility.

"As responsible processers of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it," Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said. "We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination."

The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids with sell-by dates on the labels. Affected products featured sell-by dates ranging from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24.

The FDA advises consumers who have purchased affected products to dispose of them in an appropriate waste container.

Listeria can cause sometimes fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems such as young children or elderly people as well as potentially causing stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals may also experience symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.