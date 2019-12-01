Nine family members killed in plane crash in South Dakota

Nine members of one family died and three were injured in a plane crash shortly after takeoff in Chamberlain, S.D., and en route to Idaho Fall. Google Maps screenshot

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Nine people -- all members of an eastern Idaho family -- died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff in a snowstorm in South Dakota, authorities said.

Three other people survived the crash Saturday afternoon in Chamberlain and were taken 140 miles to Sioux Falls for treatment, according to the Brule County Sheriff's Office.

The Pilatus PC-12 crashed before noon and was en route 800 miles to Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford, CNN reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.

At the time of the crash, snow was falling at up to an inch an hour and visibility was less than a mile in South Dakota, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls posted on Twitter.

"The men and women of law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in the extreme weather conditions," Brule County States Attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said in a statement.

Killed were Jim Hansen Sr., his sons, Kirk and Jim Hansen Jr., and six other family members, the East Idaho News reported. The dead included two children and the pilot.

The Hansens were executives with Conrad & Bischoff, Kyani and KJ's Super Stores.