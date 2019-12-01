Four juveniles escape from detention in Nashville

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Four teenagers, including two murder suspects, have escaped from the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The boys, who are 15, 16 and 17, "ran out" of the detention center at 9:44 p.m. Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. Their staff supervisor left them alone while on work detail to deal with a fight at a different location inside facility.

They took an elevator to the ground floor and left through a series of doors, the release said.

"It appears at least 35 minutes elapsed before the police department was notified of the escape," the release said.

They are are considered dangerous because of their arrest histories.

Decorrius Wright, 16, is accused in the murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets in a robbery in February by a group of boys and girls.

Morris Marsh, 17, is accused in the April murder of Charles Easley, the release said.

Brandon Cauthers, 17, is being charged as an adult in an armed robbery case from August last year. A 15-yeaqr-old boy was arrested in November on charges of gun possession and auto theft, police said.

The detention center houses children who face serious charges. They are held there while awaiting trial or a transfer to the adult system. About 40 youth stay at the center at any given time, according to WKRN TV.