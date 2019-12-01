Eleven injured in shooting in New Orleans' French Quarter

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Eleven people were injured, including two critically, in a shooting early Sunday on the edge of New Orleans' French Quarter, police said.

The gunfire broke out on Canal Street just before 3:30 a.m., NOLA.com reported. The area is near Bourbon Street, which is popular for tourists. The events included Southern's 30-28 football victory over Grambling at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Saturday night.

Five people were taken to University Medical Center, five were taken to Tulane Hospital and one person arrived at an area hospital via a private vehicle.

A person has been taken into custody but had not yet been arrested, New Orleans Police Department Supt. Shaun Ferguson said. He said the motive is unclear.

The area's police presence had been heavy because of the Bayou Classic.

At first officers at first thought they themselves were being fired upon because they rang out so close to them, Ferguson said.

"We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon," Ferguson told reporters. "Unfortunately, there were so many people out here we were unable to determine who was actually firing shots at the time."

No officers were injured, Ferguson said.

"On my way out of the CVS, I heard pops. It was so many, I couldn't keep count," Kenneth Culbreth told NOLA.com.

An employee said "I heard three rounds, and people started running."