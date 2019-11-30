2 killed, 1 injured after falling from Utah's Delicate Arch

Two people died and one person was injured after falling from the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, Utah. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said two people have been killed and one injured after they fell from Utah's Delicate Arch.

The three people fell into Delicate Arch's lower bowl area at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The fall killed a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman.

"The third individual, a 30-year-old man, was flown by Classic Air Medical to Moab Regional Hospital," the sheriff's office post said. "It appears they were all from California and that they may be related."

Authorities were investigating the incident.

Chief Ranger Scott Brown KSL-TV that the trail was wet and slick at the time of the incident, but what caused the fall was unknown.

The Delicate Arch has become a state icon "and one of the most famous geological features in the world," the National Park Service website states. "The light opening beneath the arch is 46 feet high and 32 feet wide, making it the largest free-standing arch" in Arches National Park of "over 2,000 stone arches."

The Delicate Arch trail was temporarily closed after the incident, but has since been reopened.