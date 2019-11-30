120,000 pounds of bacon, turkey recalled

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Food safety officials have announced that a Kentucky-based company recalled more than 120,000 pounds of Cajun-style pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey across four states because they contain soy, which was not labeled.

The company, Blue Grass Quality Meats, based in Erlanger, Ky., recalled approximately 121,083 pounds of product shipped to Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia locations, and offered as sliced deli products. The alert was prompted by "misbranding and undeclared allergens," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

"The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels," the statement said.

The labels show all the recalled products described as Cajun style.

They were produced from Oct. 29, 2018, to Nov. 19, 2019, and bear establishment number "P-7417" or "EST. 7417," inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company discovered the problem when its seasoning supplier gave notice that the proprietary seasoning that is not supposed to contain soy, actually contained soy lecithin.

No reports have been confirmed of adverse reactions to the products.

Anyone concerned about illness from the product should contact a healthcare provider, food safety officials said.

Retailers who have the products are urged not to sell them and consumers are urged not to eat them.