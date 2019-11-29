Black Friday shopping marked with bomb threats, shooting incident

Shoppers holding bags from retail stores walk by discount Black Friday signs in Times Square on Black Friday in New York City. Police in Camillus, N.Y., said a Walmart store was evacuated Friday afternoon on a report of a bomb threat called into the store. For over a decade, Black Friday has traditionally been the official start to the busy buying binge sandwiched between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers holding bags from retail stores walk by discount Black Friday signs in Times Square on Black Friday in New York City. Police in Camillus, N.Y., said a Walmart store was evacuated Friday afternoon on a report of a bomb threat called into the store. For over a decade, Black Friday has traditionally been the official start to the busy buying binge sandwiched between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Walmart store in New York state was evacuated following a bomb threat during the afternoon on Black Friday, one day after a Pennsylvania Walmart was evacuated and a shooting was reported at a Target in California.

The Camillus Police Department, the Solvay Police Department, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police responded early Friday afternoon to the Camillus Walmart store after employees reported a threatening phone call.

Shoppers were waiting outside the store Friday for the store to re-open amid the largest shopping day of the year.

The evacuation took place less than 24 hours after a Walmart in Whitehall Township, Pa., was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat at the store.

RELATED Chicago probing video of police officer slamming man to the ground

The store was evacuated just before 3 p.m. and Whitehall police, assisted by the Whitehall Fire Department and Allentown Bomb Squad, gave the all-clear about 5:30 p.m. after determining there was no threat inside the store.

"We're thankful our customers and associates are safe, and this was determined to be just a hoax," A Walmart representative told the Allentown Morning Call of the Whitehall incident. "We appreciate the quick action and support by local authorities and their thorough investigation. We will continue to assist them however we can."

Police in Fremont, Calif., said five people were arrested following an 11:38 p.m. incident at a Target store in the city.

RELATED Widespread inclement weather plays havoc on Black Friday

Investigators said the group, which included a 17-year-old, were confronted by security outside the store's entrance after they allegedly took some video games from inside the store without paying.

Police said one of the suspects fired five shots into the air and the group fled in a silver Volkswagen. No one was injured in the shooting.

The car was located by police and the suspects, one of whom attempted to flee the vehicle on foot, were arrested. Police said the stolen merchandise and a loaded gun were recovered from the car.