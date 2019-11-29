Nov. 29 (UPI) -- At least 10 animals including three giraffes were killed after a fire erupted at an Ohio animal park, officials said.

The fire sparked Thursday in a barn at the African Wildlife Safari Park in Port Clinton, some 36 miles east of Toledo, according to the local fire department.

Police said when they arrived on the scene at 6:20 p.m., the barn where some of the animals were housed was engulfed in flames.

Along with the three giraffes, three bongos, three red river hogs and a springbok in the barn at the time of the fire died, Danbury Township Police Officer Carolyn DeMore told reporters.

"Our African Safari Wildlife Park team is devastated by the loss of animals housed in a barn destroyed by fire that was discovered early Thanksgiving evening," the park said in a statement. "We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals."

Co-owner of the park Holly Hunt told CNN the fire was noticed by a caretaker after a power disturbance on the property. She added that all 300 other animals the park cares for were accounted for.

The park said an investigation was underway into the cause of the fire.

"The animals lost in this tragedy were part of our African Safari family, and the park will be closed on Friday as we mourn their loss and care for the other animals living on the 100-care park," it said. "We deeply appreciate the first responders who worked on the holiday to try and save animals affected by the fire and thank the community for its support during this very difficult time."