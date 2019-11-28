Stay home, authorities advise, as two storms slow Thanksgiving travel

Two major storms brought snow, heavy rain, flight cancellations and driving problems to the United States, notably in California and the Midwest, on Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of California Department of Transportation

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Widespread snow passed through the Rocky Mountains through the Great Lakes, and snowstorms hampered travel in California, as weather complicated Thanksgiving plans across the country.

Two major storms are impacting the United States. One, moving northeastward after dumping nine inches of snow on Minneapolis earlier this week, will bring wind and cooler temperatures on Thursday to the Northeast, and pass over New England on its way to the Canadian maritime provinces.

Snowfall totals of up to six inches are expected in New Hampshire and Maine, and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are expected in New York City.

Instead of telling you the whole spiel of when not to drive, we think it’s easier to give the advice of just staying home this weekend. It’ll be a mess out there and we want everyone to enjoy their holiday weekend. More snow expected Thurs evening and then again Sat PM - Mon. pic.twitter.com/9sVvNoPNUs RELATED Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade underway in NYC November 27, 2019

Twenty states, from California to Michigan, are currently under weather alerts caused by the second storm, which has brought heavy snow and rain, freezing roads and high winds.

TRAVEL NOT ADVISED in Shasta, Siskiyou, Trinity and Modoc Counties. Caltrans District 2 crews and California Highway Patrol Officers are out in every area of the north state working to clear the roadway during the first major storm of the season. EXPECT DELAYS AND CLOSURES. pic.twitter.com/GfauBFq1lF — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) November 27, 2019

Parts of California, Arizona and New Mexico are under flash flood warnings, and mountainous areas in those states and Colorado could see up to two feet of snow on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. The storm is expected to pass through the Central and Northeastern states by Sunday.

Over 200 flights across the country were cancelled by Thanksgiving Day, and 2,000 more were delayed.

"By Friday, snow is forecast to develop across the northern Plains where winter storm watches are now in effect," the NWS said in an early Thursday report.

About 100 miles of California's Interstate 5 highway was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of slippery conditions, the California Department of Transportation said.

Thousands of California residents lost electrical power. The Los Angeles River overflowed, prompting the rescue of a man by the Los Angeles Fire Department, and travel warnings were posted for several California counties. More rain is expected in the area on Thursday.