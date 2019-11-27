Winter storms snarl air travel ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A strong winter storm is moving through the Rocky Mountain region and Midwest, snarling airline traffic in one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. It could play a continuing role in travel headaches through the weekend.

The storm pounded Denver Tuesday night, forcing hundreds of cancellations out of Denver International Airport, a major airline hub in the Mountain West.

The city was hit with more than 10 inches of snow in the metropolitan area Tuesday with the National Weather Service predicting up to 18 inches in some locations.

The flight-tracking service FlightAware.com said nearly 100 flights had been canceled in the United States on Wednesday with more than 500 delays. On Tuesday, 662 flights in the U.S. were canceled, including 263 in Denver.

AccuWeather meteorologist Courtney Spamer said a "bomb cyclone" in the western U.S. is to blame for harsh weather conditions that have played havoc with holiday travelers, producing heavy snow, rain and gusty winds.

Forecasters said the storm "could be historic in its strength and scope." It produced a record low sea level pressure when it came ashore in northern California and southern Oregon Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said a strong low-tracking storm will make its way across the Great Lakes Wednesday before slamming the New England region by nightfall.

"Given the tight pressure gradient with this low-pressure system, very windy conditions are likely across much of the Midwest and Ohio Valley region where winds could gust in excess of 50 mph at times," the NWS advisory said, warning residents to expect significant travel disruptions.

"High wind warnings are in effect from the greater Kansas City area to western Ohio, and wind advisories farther south from Arkansas to the Mid-Atlantic region. To the north of the surface low will be a swath of moderate to heavy snow across the Upper Midwest on Wednesday where winter storm warnings are in effect," the forecast continued.