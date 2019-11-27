Twin explosions, fire at Texas oil refinery injure 3; residents evacuated

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities evacuated a 4-mile radius around a petroleum processing plant near Houston after two explosions left the facility in flames Wednesday.

TPC Group, which processes crude oil into products for the petroleum and chemical industry, said the initial blast occurred around 1 a.m. at a "processing unit" at its plant in Port Neches, Texas, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Houston. A second blast rocked the plant around 12 hours later.

The injured included two employees and a contractor at the plant, who by Wednesday afternoon had been treated and released, local officials said. As many as 27 people were working at the petrochemical plant when the first explosion happened but all had been accounted for.

Authorities initially ordered residents within a half-mile of the site to evacuate, but they expanded that order after the second blast to a 4-mile radius out of fear of more explosions.

TPC Group released an updated statement late Wednesday morning, saying emergency responders were working to bring the fire under control and monitor air along the plant's perimeter and in nearby neighborhoods.

Residents and business owners near the plant reported the blast shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges, leaving scattered damage in its wake. Port Neches is a city of about 13,000 residents near the Texas-Louisiana border.

The company's website says the Port Neches plant has more than 175 full-time employees.