Rain helped crews control a wildfire in the hills of Santa Barbara County, Calif., Wednesday, but authorities are also concerned about landslides. Photo courtesy Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters battling a dangerous blaze in Southern California received help overnight from a rainstorm, but the potential for debris flows has forced more evacuations.

Whipped by winds, the Cave Fire in the hills above Santa Barbara began Monday and spread to more than 3,300 acres, officials said. Although no homes have burned, about 2,400 buildings in the Goleta area are under threat.

About 600 firefighters, 10 tanker aircraft and nine helicopters are involved in the fight.

A half-inch of rain helped douse the flames when it fell early Wednesday, officials said. Protective face masks known as N-95s were distributed to residents at eight locations in Santa Barbara County after the fire adversely impacted air quality. Sand bags were also made available.

Santa Barbara County officials reported "good progress on the fire fight" and said evacuated residents should be able to return to their homes later Wednesday.

Authorities said they're now most concerned with landslides that have prompted additional evacuations. Fast-moving mixtures of mud, rocks, boulders, trees and other objects are possible in burned, wet hills above the city.

"Public safety officials have determined that there is a risk," the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. "If you feel uncomfortable or unsafe at any time, do not wait, leave the area."