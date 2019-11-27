Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Five people died and three others were hospitalized after a predawn fire broke out Wednesday in a Minneapolis high-rise apartment building, fire officials said.

Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters the blaze broke out on the 14th floor of the 24-story building and was already intense by the time firefighters arrived around 4 a.m.

They extinguished the fire after about 30 minutes.

"It was a very tragic night at the beginning of a holiday weekend," Fruetel said. "Our crews did an outstanding job considering this is a 24-story building. When crews arrived on (floor) 14, they had to search 10 more floors in addition to the floors that were involved in the fire."

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene while another victim died later at the hospital, officials said. One firefighter was being evaluated for "minor injuries."

The high-rise is located in the city's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood near the University of Minnesota, one of the focal points of the Somali-American community in Minneapolis.

Fruetel said damage to the units involved in the fire was extensive and that they are now likely "uninhabitable."