6,000 counterfeit IDs heading for New York City seized

Over 6,000 blank and counterfeit driver's licenses, originating in China, were seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Louisville. Photo courtesy of CBP

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Over 6,000 blank and counterfeit driver's licenses, originating in China and headed for New York City, were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 2,909 fake driver's licenses and 3,123 blank cards, useable to make counterfeit licenses, were intercepted this week at the agency's office in Louisville. Six shipments were found, one addressed to an unidentified convicted child rapist in New York City.

"It's suspected that this consignee entices minors with alcohol and counterfeit IDs before engaging in illicit activity," a CBP statement said. It added that traffic in fake identification is common in "dark web" transactions, and that their use has evolved past underage people simply seeking entry to bars.

"Some of the major concerns as it relates to fraudulent identity documents is identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking, and these documents can be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize scrutiny from travel screening measures,' said Thomas Mahn, Louisville Port Director.

The blank driver's licenses were partially printed so that they could be used as bogus licenses of Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, and Ohio. Another 527 licenses were confiscated this week by customs agents in Memphis.