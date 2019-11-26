Nov. 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will pardon this year's national Thanksgiving turkey -- either Bread or Butter -- on Tuesday during a White House ceremony.

The event is set to take place at 2 p.m. EST.

First lady Melania Trump will join the president during the annual event, which usually offers a reprieve to both turkeys in attendance. As all turkeys do following the American custom, Bread and Butter will both retire to the Gobblers Rest farm in Blacksburg, Va.

This year's birds hail from North Carolina and were chosen by the Trump from a list of about 15 potential turkeys.