President Donald Trump (R) pardons Butter the national Thanksgiving turkey, as turkey farmer Wellie Jackson holds the bird, during the annual Thanksgiving ceremony at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump gave a full pardon to the turkey Butter in his annual Thanksgiving tradition Tuesday.

Presented with the choice of pardoning either Bread or Butter, the president chose the latter, but saved both turkeys from ending up on a Thanksgiving table.

The White House ceremony included first lady Melania Trump, several lawmakers, members of the National Turkey Federation and Wellie Jackson, who raised the two birds. President Trump joked that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who's heading an impeachment inquiry into the president, issued the two turkeys subpoenas.

"Thankfully, Bread and Butter have been specially raised by the Jacksons to remain calm under any condition, which will be very important because they've already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff's basement on Thursday. It's true," he said.

RELATED Riders on New York subway train enjoy early Thanksgiving

"Hundreds of people have. It seems the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on turkey. But Bread and Butter, I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met. It's very unusual. I expect this pardon will be a very popular one with the media. After all, turkeys are closely related to vultures. I don't know if I like that line, but there is a little truth to it."

As all turkeys do following the White House custom, Bread and Butter will both retire to the Gobblers Rest farm in Blacksburg, Va.

This year's birds hail from North Carolina and were chosen by Trump from a list of about 15 potential turkeys.