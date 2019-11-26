Small plane violates White House airspace, activates lockdown

Photographers take photos through a window in the briefing room as the White House Tuesday during a lockdown initiated by a small aircraft that violated secure airspace. Photo by Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service locked down the White House for about 30 minutes Tuesday when an aircraft violated the secure airspace surrounding the executive residence, officials said.

The agency said the lockdown was initiated when a small plane flew inside a prohibited perimeter around the White House. Authorities scrambled fighter aircraft and the U.S. Capitol was halted briefly as a result of the incursion.

The lockdown was lifted less than a half-hour later, the Secret Service said.

North American Aerospace Defense Command said the plane was not deemed hostile.

"Senior interagency officials are monitoring the situation on a national event conference call," NORAD said during the lockdown. "Our jet fighters are on-site and responding."

Congress is in recess this week for the Thanksgiving holiday and most lawmakers were not on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Airspace surrounding the White House has long been barred to commercial and private flights and is closely guarded by the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police.