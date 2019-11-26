Evacuations ordered after new fire threatens Southern California

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Evacuations have been ordered for areas of Santa Barbara as a newly sparked fire in Southern California threatens homes, authorities said.

The Cave Fire ignited Monday afternoon and within several hours it had grown to more than 3,300 acres with zero percent containment, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders and warnings across the city. Santa Barbara is located about 100 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

"Please remain alert and be prepared to evacuate if conditions change," Santa Barbara County said.

RELATED Air pollution may speed memory decline in older adults

Red Cross Central California said an evacuation shelter had been established and the Los Angeles Fire Department said it dispatched a strike team of five engines. The Ventura County Fire Department said it sent two strike teams of 10 fire engines to assist with the fire.

Southern California Edison, the area's largest electricity supplier, said it was considering turning off power to hundreds of Santa Barbara homes due to the fire. Fire Department Public Information Officer Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said it was unknown if any structures had been damaged.

"When the sun comes up, we'll get a better understanding of what sort of damage we have," he said.

The National Weather Service issued an urgent Wind Advisory Monday night for Santa Barbara County as northern winds with gusts of up to 50 mph were expected to thrash the area.

"Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects," the NWS said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said it was monitoring the situation.

Another wildfire, the Cashe Fire, also started in Northern California on Monday, in Yolo County near Sacramento. It's acreage and containment was not immediately reported.