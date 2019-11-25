First lady Melania Trump accepts delivery of White House Christmas tree

The douglas fir tree from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Penn., was selected from the National Christmas Tree Association's annual tree contest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump waves as she receives the official White House Christmas at the White House on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump greets Larry Snyder and his family as the official White House Christmas is delivered at the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump accepted the White House Christmas tree outside of the presidential residence on Monday.

The 18.5-foot douglas fir tree from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Penn., was delivered to the White House on a horsedrawn carriage at around noon on Monday.

Trump inspected the tree as the U.S. Marine Band played "O Christmas Tree."

The first lady also posed for photos with Mahantongo Valley Farms owner Larry Snyder and his family.

Snyder was named Grand Champion of the annual tree contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association, which selects the White House Tree each year.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to represent the tree growers of America, by continuing the tradition of providing a tree to the White House Blue Room, which will be viewed by millions of people," said Snyder. "This will be a memorable experience of a lifetime for our family, especially for our children and grandchildren, who are accompanying us for the presentation fo the tree to the White House."