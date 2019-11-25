Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it rescued one man after a fishing boat sank some 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha's Vineyard and is continuing its search for three others.

The Coast Guard Northeast said rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod found one boater after receiving a distress signal from a boat that capsized and sank. The fishing boat Leonardo out of New Bedford sank Sunday afternoon, sparking the distress call.

The Coast Guard said the Air Station Cape Cod, the CGC Cobia and CGC Escanaba will continue to search for the missing boaters. Petty Officer Ryan Noel said the three boaters remained missing as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Noel said none of the mariners was wearing a survival suit.