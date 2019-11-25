'Bread' or 'Butter' set for Trump pardon at annual turkey ceremony

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will pardon one of two turkeys on Tuesday -- either Bread or Butter -- during the traditional White House ceremony.

The pair are from North Carolina and made their public debut Monday, as they were welcomed to Washington, D.C.'s Willard InterContinental Hotel.

The turkeys will stay at the luxury hotel until Tuesday's Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at 2 p.m. EST. Last year, the turkeys were Peas and Carrots -- with Peas getting the pardon. As all turkeys do following the American custom, Bread and Butter will both retire to the Gobblers Rest farm in Blacksburg, Va.

"They're very comfortable - - had a wonderful night's stay with us," hotel General Manager Markus Platzer said.

National Turkey Federation Chairman Kerry Doughty said Trump and the first lady helped choose the turkeys' names from a list of about 15 potentials. The White House has created a poll online in which voters decide which will be famously pardoned on Tuesday.

Farmer Wellie Jackson, who drove the turkeys from North Carolina to the White House, said they were raised like any other turkey but were specially trained how to handle such a public ceremony.

The White House tradition dates back to President Abraham Lincoln's administration.