Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday after experiencing chills and a fever.

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital after being admitted for chills and a fever, a representative announced Sunday.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman told CNN Ginsburg was "home and doing well" after the 86-year-old was hospitalized on Saturday night.

Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hosptial in Washington, D.C., before being transferred to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

The Supreme Court said Ginsburg's symptoms abated Saturday after receiving intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

Ginsburg was previously treated for a tumor on her pancreas in August and has been treated for colon and pancreatic cancer in the past.