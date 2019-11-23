Multiple fatalities after Amtrak train hits vehicle in Florida

An Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Florida Saturday, killing three people. This file photo shows new tracks for Amtrak trains at New York Penn Station in New York City in 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a vehicle in Jupiter, Fla., Saturday.

Workers at the scene told The Palm Beach Post three people were inside vehicle that was struck by a northbound train.

According to an Amtrak spokesperson, none of the train's 200 passengers were hurt.

Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, was not able to confirm the number of people who died in the crash.

The track remains closed to train traffic until further notice.

On its Amtrak Alerts Twitter feed, Amtrak wrote that a southbound train, which departed New York on Friday, would be delayed due to a vehicle strike.