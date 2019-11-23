Morris Meat Packing recalls over 500,000 pounds of raw pork produced without inspection

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Morris Meat Packing has recalled approximately 515,000 pounds of raw pork after an anonymous tip that they were producing products without inspection.

The Food and Safety Inspection Service classified health risk as high, a press release shows. The Maywood, Ill.-based company produced the raw pork products without federal inspection and outside inspection hours.

The raw pork items were produced from Nov. 25, 2017, to Nov. 9, 2019, and distributed to retail locations in Illinois. The products bear establishment number "EST. 18267."

No adverse reactions have been confirmed yet.

"Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health provider," the release said.

A list of the product labels is available.