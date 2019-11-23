The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon and other balloons and floats move down the parade route on Sixth Avenue at the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 22, 2018. Accuweather forecasts winds will become strong and gusty over much of the Northeast from Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving Day. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Strong winds are likely to add further headaches to Thanksgiving travelers hitting the roadways and taking to the sky across the Northeast around the middle of next week.

The winds will whip around a storm that will first unleash snow and possibly severe weather over portions of the central United States on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

As the storm swings eastward on Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year, the gusty weather will charge on as well.

"Winds are forecast to increase around the eastern Great Lakes during Tuesday night and become strong and gusty over much of the Northeast from Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving Day," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Winds are likely to reach 40-50 mph with locally higher gusts possible.

"Increasing winds could end up being very disruptive to travel in the region," Sosnowski said.

Motorists, especially those of high-profile vehicles, will need to keep a firm grip on the steering wheel to avoid veering into other lanes on stretches of interstates 70, 77, 79, 80, 81, 86, 87, 90, 91 and 95.

Rain accompanying the storm may add further travel difficulties by reducing visibility and creating a heightened risk of hydroplaning while traveling at highway speeds.

The windy weather will impact the major hubs of Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

"During episodes of strong, gusty winds, officials must space out the arriving and departing aircraft," Sosnowski said.

"This can cause flight delays and cancellations to increase exponentially during the heavy volume of holiday travelers."

At the very least, airline passengers will face more turbulent arrival and departure flights from these hubs.

As the storm swings off the coast by Thanksgiving Day, chilly air will be funneled into the Northeast, allowing rain to switch over to snow showers across interior areas.

Winds are forecast to remain gusty in New York City on Thanksgiving Day, which could ground some of the most iconic and beloved balloons of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The famous balloons of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade can only be operated if sustained wind conditions stay below 23 mph and wind gusts are not expected to exceed 34 mph based on city regulations, according to Orlando Veras, a Macy's Parade spokesman.

These regulations were not in place during the 1997 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as the balloons flew during winds of up to 43 mph, according to The New York Times. The intense winds damaged balloons and injured four parade spectators.

Regardless, it will be necessary for spectators to bundle up for this year's festivities, with temperatures generally in the 40s F and AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures in the 30s. Otherwise, it should be dry for the parade with at least partial sunshine.

Chilly, blustery weather is likely to persist across the Northeast for Black Friday shoppers.