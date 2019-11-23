Amtrak hits vehicle at crossing in Florida, killing three

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a vehicle in Jupiter, Fla., Saturday afternoon.
Workers at the scene told The Palm Beach Post three people were inside an SUV with camping equipment that was struck by a northbound train.
According to an Amtrak spokesperson, none of the train's 200 passengers were hurt.
Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, was not able to confirm the number of people who died in the crash.
The track remained closed to train traffic until 8 p.m., six hours after the crash.
On its Alerts Twitter feed, Amtrak wrote that a southbound train, which departed New York on Friday, would be delayed due to a vehicle strike.