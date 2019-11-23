3 killed after Amtrak train hits vehicle in Florida

An Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Florida Saturday, killing three people. This file photo shows new tracks for Amtrak trains at New York Penn Station in New York City in 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a vehicle in Jupiter, Fla., Saturday.

The Palm Beach Post reported three passengers were traveling in a vehicle that was struck by a southbound train Saturday, all of whom were apparently killed when the car was hit.

According to an Amtrak spokesperson, none of the train's 200 passengers were hurt.

Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, was not able to confirm the number of people who died in the crash, but workers at the scene told

On its Amtrak Alerts Twitter feed, Amtrak wrote that the train, which departed New York Friday, would be delayed due to a vehicle strike.

The track remains closed to train traffic until further notice.